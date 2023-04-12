CFPB's 'Fine Print' Registry Panned As Arbitration Rule 2.0

By Jon Hill (April 11, 2023, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Industry groups from across the nonbank financial services spectrum have come out swinging against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposed "fine print" registry, demanding the agency retreat from what they say is a thinly veiled, unlawful attack on arbitration agreements....

