Split Ohio Panel Backs Menards' Contract Win, Vacates Fees

By Ryan Harroff (April 12, 2023, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A split Ohio state appeals court panel reversed part of a lower court's award to home improvement chain Menards in a contract case it brought against a construction firm, ruling the retailer could not actually collect attorney fees under the enforced contract....

