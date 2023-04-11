Fla. Medical Pot Patients Ask 11th Circ. To Overturn Gun Ban

By Mike Curley (April 11, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Three Floridians are asking the Eleventh Circuit to overturn an order dismissing their suit over a federal law that prohibits medical cannabis users from buying or owning guns, saying the trial court's reasoning creates a "dangerous" slippery slope that could strip cannabis patients of other rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS