Green Groups Want 9th Circ. To Undo EPA Pesticide Approval

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 11, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Beekeepers and environmentalists on Monday urged the Ninth Circuit to rethink its decision to let stand the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of the insecticide sulfoxaflor during a review, arguing there's great harm to businesses and species if it stays in effect....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS