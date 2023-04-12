SEC Wins Suit Over Fraud Involving Bogus Atty Letters

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 12, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has granted judgment in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its unopposed claims accusing a Miami-based investment adviser and his firm of misappropriating roughly $750,000 from investors through a fraudulent scheme involving fabricated audit reports and fake attorneys....

