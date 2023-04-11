Carrier Says Treaty Bars Hemp Cargo Seizure Case

By Greg Lamm (April 11, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A charter plane company said Tuesday it can't be held liable for "failing to successfully smuggle contraband" as it seeks to escape a negligence lawsuit filed by a hemp distributor over more than a ton of cannabis that was destroyed by customs agents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS