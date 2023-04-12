Trump Wants Rape Trial Delayed Due To Hush-Money Charges

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 12, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump has requested to delay a civil trial on allegations that he raped columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, arguing that he needed at least a monthlong "cooling off" period after his arraignment on state criminal charges in order to get a fair trial....

