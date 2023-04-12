HHS Pitches Rule To Beef Up Abortion Privacy Protections

By Patrick Hoff (April 12, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a proposed privacy rule Wednesday aimed at protecting those who provide or obtain abortions and other reproductive care, in the federal government's latest move following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last June overturning the right to abortion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS