Michigan Says It Had No Control Over Failed Dam

By Danielle Ferguson (April 12, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The state of Michigan told an appeals panel Wednesday that it can't be on the hook for property damage caused by the 2020 Edenville Dam failure, arguing that property owners are using a ploy to try to get around government immunity because the dam's private owner went bankrupt. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS