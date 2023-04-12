Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Michigan Says It Had No Control Over Failed Dam

By Danielle Ferguson (April 12, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The state of Michigan told an appeals panel Wednesday that it can't be on the hook for property damage caused by the 2020 Edenville Dam failure, arguing that property owners are using a ploy to try to get around government immunity because the dam's private owner went bankrupt. ...

