Ohio Panel Tosses Convention Hall's $25M Valuation Dispute

By Charlie Innis (April 13, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appellate court has ruled it doesn't have jurisdiction to hear claims that the pandemic slashed the value of a Cleveland convention hall from $25 million to $2.5 million, saying the tenant of the property "failed to include any errors" in its notice of appeal....

