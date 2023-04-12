Fed. Circ. Breathes New Life Into IP Suit Against Philip Morris

By Andrew Karpan (April 12, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A small Florida company that sells vaping pens succeeded Wednesday in convincing a Federal Circuit panel that its patent infringement suit against Philip Morris was not the "baseless" result of "studied ignorance" that a federal judge in Georgia said it was....

