2nd Circ. Says Stock Schemer's 1-Year Sentence Too Low

By Gina Kim (April 12, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has ordered a new sentence for a onetime registered broker sentenced to one year in prison for his role in a New York boiler room pump-and-dump scheme that targeted unwitting elderly investors, finding the trial court's decision was "substantively unreasonable" and downplayed his history of securities violations....

