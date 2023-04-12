7th Circ. Undoes Class Cert. In COVID Tuition Refund Suit

By Rachel Riley (April 12, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday scrapped class certification in a suit claiming an Illinois university unfairly charged full tuition for Spring 2020 despite canceling classes, ruling that a lower court failed to break the claims down and analyze them separately before checking the box for predominance....

