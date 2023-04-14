Law360 Explores: From Wolf Of Wall Street To First Street

Law360 (April 14, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- How did some of the world's biggest tech companies come to benefit from a legal supershield making it almost impossible to sue them? The strange saga of Section 230 began 30 years ago with a notorious penny stock firm, later made famous by Hollywood, and has now wound its way to the U.S. Supreme Court....

