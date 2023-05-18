Defending The Religious And Spiritual Use Of Psychedelics

By Sam Reisman (May 18, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- State regulators, pharmaceutical researchers and corporate attorneys are leading the way in building new frameworks for the legalization of psychedelics. But these substances existed and were in use long before our current so-called "psychedelics renaissance."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS