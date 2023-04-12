Walmart, PayPal Can't Exclude Investor Diversity Proposals

By Hailey Konnath (April 12, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has refused to permit Walmart and PayPal to exclude from their proxy materials activist shareholder proposals calling for more information on racial equity and discrimination mitigation, according to a pair of letters posted to the SEC's website....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS