Condo Owners Say Insurers' Payout For Hail Damage Too Low

By Emily Lever (April 13, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A condo association in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sued 11 insurers in Louisiana federal court over the insurers' alleged lowballing of coverage for roughly $500,000 in damage that it said its properties sustained in a 2021 hailstorm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS