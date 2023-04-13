Medical Device Co. Calls Kickback Claim Nearly 'Sanctionable'

By Travis Bland (April 13, 2023, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A medical device maker implored a North Carolina federal court to release it from a former salesman's lawsuit alleging skin-graft sellers got illegal kickbacks from unscrupulous doctors scamming government health care programs, slamming the "conclusory" allegations in the nearly "sanctionable" litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS