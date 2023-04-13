MSG Must Provide Docs In Dispute With NY Liquor Agency

By Elaine Briseño (April 13, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A New York Supreme Court judge ruled Thursday that Madison Square Garden cannot avoid a subpoena from the New York State Liquor Authority seeking officer deposition transcripts from an unrelated Delaware case as part of the agency's ongoing review of MSG's liquor license....

