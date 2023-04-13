Whistleblower Asks 11th Circ. For SEC-Denied Award

By Elliot Weld (April 13, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who helped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission obtain $18 million in judgments against the perpetrators of an alleged Ponzi scheme asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider his reward under the Dodd-Frank Act, saying the information he provided was original and useful to the commission. ...

