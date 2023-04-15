US Data Transfer Pact Needs More Work, EU Lawmakers Say

By Caleb Symons (April 15, 2023, 1:34 AM BST) -- A revised framework governing the flow of personal information between Europe and the United States still lacks crucial privacy safeguards, a European Parliament committee said, directing public officials to restrict bulk data collection and strengthen an accountability process....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS