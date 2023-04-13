NC Judge Dubious Of Atty's Role In $55M Loan Fraud

By Hayley Fowler (April 13, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge expressed some misgivings Thursday about the strength of a bottling startup's claims that a Connecticut lawyer helped his client orchestrate a bogus $55.3 million loan deal to steal the startup's deposit money, pointing to an apparent lack of evidence that the attorney knew about the alleged fraud....

