Ohio Contractor Sues For $3.5M Over GM Battery Plant Delays

By Peter McGuire (April 14, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT) -- An Ohio electric subcontractor claims it is owed $3.5 million by Hunt Electric Corp. after design problems and site issues both delayed progress and added new tasks to its work on a GM lithium-ion battery plant, according to a complaint filed in Buckeye State federal court on Wednesday....

