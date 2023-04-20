Crypto Influencer Defies Court Order To Appear In FTX Case

By Carolina Bolado (April 20, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT) -- A former FTX influencer who has allegedly made threats to an attorney representing a proposed class of investors in the collapsed cryptocurrency platform defied an order to appear in court Thursday — tweeting that he did not care — and is facing potential criminal charges if he does not show up in Miami on Monday....

