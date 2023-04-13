Health Network Says Broker Should Pay For Data Breach Suits

By Elizabeth Daley (April 13, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A health care provider that accidentally failed to notify its insurer of three underlying data breach class action lawsuits sued its insurance broker in North Carolina federal court Thursday, blaming the company for leading it to believe it did not have coverage and demanding payment for this mistake....

