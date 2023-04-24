What To Know About Filing SVB, Signature Creditor Claims

By David Bizar and William Hanlon (April 24, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- When the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is appointed as the receiver of a failed bank, one of the powers that is afforded to the FDIC is to allow or disallow creditor claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS