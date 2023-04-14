NYC Financier Gets 3 Years In $31M Trip-And-Fall Scam Case

By Stewart Bishop (April 14, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A New York City financier accused of bankrolling a $31 million litigation settlement scam has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the multifaceted alleged trip-and-fall racket, which involved bogus personal injury lawsuits and medically unnecessary surgeries performed on indigent New Yorkers....

