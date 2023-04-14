Pro Say: Honk For Your First Amendment Rights

Law360 (April 14, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Is honking your horn in support of a protest a constitutionally protected form of expression? Or is it a potential safety hazard warranting a traffic citation? That's the question at the heart of a San Diego woman's recent appeal before the Ninth Circuit, which ultimately decided it was the latter....

