NJ's Passaic Court Gets New Assignment Judge

By Jake Maher (April 17, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has named a new assignment judge for the Passaic Vicinage, who will step into the role on May 31 upon the retirement of the current assignment judge, Judge Ernest Caposela....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS