Pence Subpoena Fight Clarified Key Constitutional Principles

By Scott Coffina (April 17, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- While most of the attention this month has been on the indictment of former President Donald Trump brought by the Manhattan district attorney, another investigation that potentially carries greater legal peril for Trump took a step forward when former Vice President Mike Pence decided not to appeal a decision requiring him to testify before the grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol....

