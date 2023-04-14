Make Sure Utilities Protected In Spectrum Policy, FCC Told

By Christopher Cole (April 14, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission must ensure that critical infrastructure, including the electrical grid and gas lines, be fully protected if the agency shifts its approach to spectrum management by pushing receivers to be more resistant to interference, a group of utilities told the FCC....

