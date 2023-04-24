5 Tips For Filing Gov't Notices After Insurance Producer M&A

By JillAllison Opel, Morgan Tilleman and Maggie Brzakala (April 24, 2023, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Each state Department of Insurance requires that insurance producers — brokers and agents — keep their information up to date in the DOI's records by timely notifying the DOI of any changes to the producer's information, usually within 30 days of the change....

