Lawn Cos. Lose Temp Worker Bid Over Joint Employer Claim

By Parker Quinlan (April 14, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A landscaping company had its application for 25 temporary foreign workers denied after a U.S. Department of Labor appellate board ruled that it failed to clarify if it was jointly employing the workers with another company that submitted a similar application for the same worksite....

