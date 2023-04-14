Witness Time Limit Doesn't Win Auto Shop New Fraud Trial

By Carolyn Muyskens (April 14, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate court ruled Thursday that a trial judge did not abuse his discretion by imposing a mid-trial time limit on witness testimony, upholding a verdict that a car repair shop must repay Home-Owners Insurance Co. benefits it obtained fraudulently. ...

