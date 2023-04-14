Ex-Staffer Sues Conn. House's GOP Office For Discrimination

By Brian Steele (April 14, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A former spokesperson for Connecticut's House Republican lawmakers was subjected to mental anguish and forced to leave her job after her boss berated her in front of colleagues and legislators, according to a lawsuit in Superior Court that alleges her complaints were ignored and minimized within the office....

