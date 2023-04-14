Securities Experts React To The High Court's SEC Decision

By Jessica Corso (April 14, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday greenlighting a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house proceedings could slow the agency's administrative courts to a "trickle," particularly as it awaits a possible high court ruling in a case that could strike a more direct blow to those courts, securities experts told Law360....

