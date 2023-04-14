Del. Chancery Tells Attys To Back Off In Suit Over MasTec Deal

By Tom Lotshaw (April 14, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor issued a stern letter decision Friday in a suit launched by major stockholders of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. against the company and its parent MasTec Inc., warning their attorneys to "temper the rhetoric" and stop contacting his judicial assistant or be found in contempt....

