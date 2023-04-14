Chubb Unit Seeks Atty Fees For Beating $13.8M Irma Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 14, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Chubb Corp. subsidiary asked a Florida federal judge Friday to award attorney fees and costs for winning a $13.8 million suit seeking coverage for Hurricane Irma damage, arguing that the insurer is entitled to fees because it made a $500 good-faith, pre-litigation settlement offer that the plaintiff rejected....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS