Parkland Shooter Judge DQ'd Over Courtroom Hugs

By Ryan Boysen (April 14, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida state judge who drew flack last year for hugging prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life behind bars in her courtroom has been removed from a different murder case, after the Florida Supreme Court ruled the judge's actions create "a well-founded fear of not receiving" a fair trial....

