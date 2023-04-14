Boy Scouts Victims Say They've Reached Ch. 11 Fee Deal

By Hailey Konnath (April 14, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice said Friday that it has reached a consensus on its proposal to get its fees paid in Boys Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case, arguing that the coalition played a key role in reaching the restructuring plan, which includes a $2.5 billion settlement....

