Sonic The Hedgehog Swoops On Angry Birds With €706M Bid

By Dawood Fakhir (April 17, 2023, 4:45 PM BST) -- Angry Birds franchise owner Rovio Entertainment Corp. said Monday that it is poised to accept a €706 million ($775 million) takeover offer from Sega Corp., the owner of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, guided by Roschier Attorneys Ltd. and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd....

