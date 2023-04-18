Fintech Co. Sues Tanzanian Bank For $28M Over Tech Overuse

By William Janes (April 18, 2023, 8:00 PM BST) -- A financial technology company is suing a Tanzanian bank for almost $28 million, alleging that it broke their licensing agreement by overusing its foreign exchange transaction facility without paying and allowed almost 21,000 agents access to its banking platform....

