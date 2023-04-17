Photo ID Verifier Takes Ill. Privacy Claims To Federal Court

By Lauraann Wood (April 17, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Identity verification company CheckpointID Inc. has taken an Illinois renter's biometric privacy dispute targeting its allegedly unlawful photo comparison process to federal court, where the Texas-based company asserts the multimillion-dollar dispute can proceed under the Class Action Fairness Act....

