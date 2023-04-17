JBS Reaches $25M Beef Price-Fixing Deal With Indirect Buyers

By Katie Buehler (April 17, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- JBS USA Food Co. has agreed to pay $25 million to settle claims filed by a class of indirect beef product purchasers accusing the meat processing giant of participating in a nationwide scheme to constrain the supply of beef products and drive up prices, according to a Minnesota federal court filing....

