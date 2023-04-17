2 Firms Lead Close Of $384M Fund For Singer Industrial

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 17, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- AEA Investors' small business private equity team, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, announced on Monday that it had completed fundraising for its continuation fund with $384 million in capital commitments, which was then used to acquire a majority interest in industrial rubber and fluid power provider Singer Industrial....

