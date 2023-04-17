4th Circ. Revives Ex-NC Investigator's Race Firing Suit

By Travis Bland (April 17, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A former North Carolina investigator has a second chance at her employment discrimination lawsuit alleging she was fired because she is Black and a supervisor had it in for her, after the Fourth Circuit found on Monday that a district court applied the wrong time-limit rule when it tossed her case....

