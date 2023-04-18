RBC Unit To Pay $1.1M In FINRA Trade Supervision Settlement

By Sydney Price (April 17, 2023, 10:37 PM EDT) -- RBC Capital Markets LLC has agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's claims that the firm failed to properly monitor its registered representatives' allegedly unsuitable short-term trading of preferred stocks....

