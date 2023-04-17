Receiver Dropped From $7M Fertilizer Case Over Funding

By Elliot Weld (April 17, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has dismissed the receiver in an arbitration case between a Singaporean fertilizer manufacturer and a U.S. fertilizer sourcing firm after the receiver said he had no funding and that the war in Ukraine may have changed the plaintiff's position. ...

