Trump Can't Postpone NY Rape Trial With 'Delay Tactics'

By Rachel Scharf (April 17, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's upcoming civil rape trial refused Monday to grant a monthlong "cooling off" period following his arraignment on a hush-money indictment, citing concerns that the request is just another "delay tactic by Mr. Trump."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS