Job Reassignment Case Shows Need For Clear ADA Policies

By Marcellus Chamberlain (April 24, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently held that a disabled employee was not entitled to a job reassignment as a reasonable accommodation because the employee was not the "most qualified applicant available" for the position....

